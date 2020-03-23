Limerick's Chicken Hut closes doors due to coronavirus fears

CHICKEN Hut has closed its doors over coronavirus fears.

The popular Limerick fast food restaurant announced the closure on Sunday.

In a statement, Chicken Hut said they had made the decision to “in order to protect the safety of our customers and staff.”

“We hope to see you all again very soon. Stay safe,” they finished.

The store joins the likes of McDonalds which will be closing their doors and Subway, which has authorised its franchisees to close their doors.