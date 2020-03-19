WATCH: Limerick council boss guarantees services will be maintained despite Covid-19 outbreak

LIMERICK council chief executive Dr Pat Daly has guaranteed all of its essential services will be maintained despite the aggressive spread of coronavirus.

In a video message delivered through the social media network Twitter, Dr Daly said: “Our teams are working ensuring no essential services will be affected by any measures taken.”

A message from Limerick City and County Council’s Chief Executive, Dr. Pat Daly #MidWestTogether pic.twitter.com/pp0CTvDteG — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) March 19, 2020

In a bid to ensure its hundreds of staff remain protected from the spread of the flu-like condition, the local authority has closed its two offices at Merchant’s Quay and in Dooradoyle.

Despite this, Dr Daly said the council is still here to provide all of its essential services.

“We are also working closely in a spirit of absolute partnership with all other key service providers in Limerick. We are meeting on a daily basis and constantly reviewing the situation and are ready to response should anything in particular arise or develop,” he said.

The council boss paid a special tribute to the frontline staff who are “bravely going into battle daily against the coronavirus on our behalf.”

“Limerick has many great strengths, among them resilience and togetherness. When presented with challenges we come together at one and find our way out. We do this again now,” he added.

“Despite the complexities of Covid-19, the task is very clear. We form a line of defence around the elderly and vulnerable and keep this out. We do this through social distancing and hygiene,” he added.

Dr Daly concluded: “I wish you more than anything good health over the coming weeks.”