County Limerick GAA club's Strictly competition will jive again

AT 8pm last Friday night the Ballykisteen House Hotel would have been hopping.

But like so much of our county and country the room was quiet.

The place would have erupted with the noise as the first couple in Oola GAA's Strictly Club Dancing took to the stage. Last week seems like months ago but it was only last Thursday that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said no indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people

And with over 900 tickets sold, far exceeding the allowed amount, organisers called it off on Thursday evening.

But the good news once this coronavirus crisis has passed – and it will – Treasa Ryan, chairperson of the committee, said it is not cancelled, just postponed.

“We will reschedule as soon as it is appropriate to do so and will update you all as soon as possible. Tickets for the event will be valid for the rescheduled date.

“Thanks to our sponsors, advertisers, mentors and all who bought tickets to support the event - your support is greatly appreciated. In particular thanks to all our dancers who have put so much time into preparing the event,” said Treasa.

They were due to have their final dress rehearsal with 16 couples on Thursday night.

“We decided we'd still bring them all to the hotel for food. Rather than leave each other on a negative that we'd all leave on a positive note. It was the best idea we had.

“Everyone was so upset but the overriding attitude was it has been so rewarding for dancers, committee and dance teachers so when we do get to put it on it will be better then ever,” said Treasa.

But currently Oola GAA healthy club committee is helping those that need help most.

“Should you, or someone know need help collecting prescriptions, groceries, fuel please feel free to text or call 0871291752 or 0877578055. It is open to anyone in the community, member or non-member,” say Oola GAA Club.