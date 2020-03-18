BREAKING: Limerick has third highest number of coronavirus cases in Ireland

LIMERICK has the third highest level of coronavirus cases in Ireland, the Department of Health has revealed this Wednesday evening.

A total of 74 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases have been detected in Ireland, bringing the total amount to 366.

In total, there have been 14 cases recorded in Limerick, behind Cork with 48 and Dublin with 129.

This exponential increase is the highest increase since the outbreak began.

The Department of Health has carried out an analysis of 271 cases, 40% are male while 59% are female with 23 clusters.

Two thirds of the cases are younger than 55, with almost 25% of cases aged 35 to 44.

Twenty percent of cases are healthcare workers.

There have been 84 hospitalisations, and only six of which were in intensive care.

A total of 42% are travel-related while 22% are associated with community transmission. 17% are local transmission, while a fifth of all cases are still under investigation.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “Again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role.

“We need to continue maximising our efforts to interrupt new transmission chains and keep clusters under control.

“Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello.”