My Limerick with rapper Wilzee

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, in Limerick?

For me a perfect day in Limerick is taking a walk through the Mount School (Mary I campus)as it was my old primary school and has a lovely walk surrounding it. I then take to the back streets to feel the remaining sense of history and see some of the unique quotes or characters found there.

What’s your first Limerick memory?

It would have been going to the greyhound stadium as a young kid with my family, it was enjoyable for all ages and having grown up in a home with greyhounds and seen my mama along with other dog owners provide great care in the lines of protein measures and daily walks made me want to own a dog and one day race it, which a few years later I did and continue to do.

What’s your favourite part of the county and why?

It has to be the Limerick rap scene. Although not a location it is a place of freedom and care mixed with adrenaline and togetherness. There is unity like no other. Family values.

What about a favourite local walk or view?

My favourite outside that stated already, would be Clare Street canal, formerly The Crew Bridge, It was the home to some of my family when they would camp alongside the canal years ago, singing songs and telling tales by the campfire. Outside the history value, it’s just a pleasant walkway that goes as far as the UL campus.

What do you think gives Limerick its unique identity?

The people in Limerick are those who make it unique in itself. If you have time go to Gleeson’s Spar in the middle of town, grab a nice meal and sit outside, you will be sure to witness many things unique.

Do you have a favourite local restaurant?

The Curragower Bar and Restaurant, without a doubt. Being a man of chicken, one of my best mates recommended we try their wings and let’s just say, there's no going elsewhere. Once you try them you will understand, along with the friendly bar staff and a nice view from the balcony, it’s all you could need.

How would you describe the people of Limerick?

The people here are pleasant and mostly caring, there is a sense of pain still lurking in the background but I feel we are moving towards happier times and that energy can be felt, which is great all round.

How important do you think sport is to Limerick?

Sport is massive to Limerick, all aspects of it. Although not a hardcore GAA fan myself, I do take interest in the Limerick boxers and they are phenomenal. Lee Reeves, now professional, climbing the global ranks with an unbeaten record, Paddy Donovan, now pro, Graham McCormack's unbeaten and Myles Casey claiming numerous titles. There is definitely a future world champ in the making.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the city/county today?

Homelessness is the biggest problem I think these days. I hear of so many parents are in hotel rooms with their kids day in and day out which can’t be good for their mental health or for the kids. It is basically institutionalising them. In a sense, they are confined to one room and some families in these “hubs” have five or six in the one room. Alongside hygiene there are multiple other issues and illnesses than could stem from this.