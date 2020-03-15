Gardai arrest man in relation to Limerick off-license robbery

GARDAI have arrested a man in his 50s in relation to a robbery at an off-license on Parnell Street, Limerick.

Shortly before 2.30pm this Saturday, March 14, Ggrdaí from Roxboro Road received a report of a robbery at an off-licence on Parnell Street.

A man wearing a balaclava entered the shop and threatened staff with a can of flammable spray and a lighter. The man then left the scene on foot having stolen a sum of cash.

An investigation was carried out by detectives in Roxboro Road and a search warrant was executed at a house in Limerick this morning, March 15.

A man in his 50s was arrested and brought to Roxboro Road garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984