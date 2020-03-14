RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS: A thank you to the staff at University Hospital Limerick

This week, more so than ever we need to shine a light through the darkness. That's why this Random Act of Kindness, brought to you by Sheila Quealey, Roisin Meaney and their Facebook page is all the more appreciated.

"It wasn’t difficult to choose a random act of kindness from our page this week. We get so many messages praising the staff at UHL. Now more than ever we need to be kind to the people who are on the front lines of our health care system," said Sheila.

“Ended up in UHL again last Thursday till Monday just gone. The staff out there are fantastic. Just want to thank 2 main nurses that looked after me whilst there, first is a nurse called Shannan who was on the day shift and to Deirdre on the night shift. Both are nurses on the trauma ward. All staff including catering and cleaning staff were amazing. Personally, I think they're not thanked enough. They do amazing work with the patients.”

If you have a Random Act of Kindness you would like to share, please contact Random Acts of Kindness Limerick or email Ryan.orourke@limerickleader.ie