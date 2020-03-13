Community spirit wins out as people offer their help amid coronavirus fears

AMID THE anxiety surrounding the coronavirus and its spread across Ireland, a number of people in Limerick are going the extra mile to make sure their community is safe.

Across the city and county, people are offering a helping hand to the elderly, the ill and anyone else who may need assistance.

St Mary’s Aid has said they will continue to deliver meals to the door, Monday through Friday in St Mary's Parish including Kings Island, Grove Island, Corbally, Lower park, Shannon Banks and also along with the Dublin Road and Garryowen areas.

“Should you need a meal delivered to your door please contact us on 061 318106. Meals cost €5 per meal, this includes dessert. If you know vulnerable adults and or older persons who may need this service please let them or their carers know that this service is available. We continue to monitor advice from the government and health,” said a post on the organisation's Facebook page.

Residents in Garryowen have also offered help to any elderly in the area, who may need help. Those in need can get in contact through the Members of the Garryowen Residents Association Facebook page.

Councillor Elisa O'Donovan has taken to offering help to anyone who needs basic supplies or support accessing health care. People can contact her on 08791203231

Councillor Conor Sheehan also took to Twitter to offer a helping hand.

“If any elderly or infirm people need help with shopping, groceries, prescriptions etc, please contact me on Facebook or by text or phone on 085 7525385. I have called to as many elderly people as I could today and will call more in the morning,” he said.

John Moran has teamed up with a number of students at the University of Limerick to help where they can.

“To help our community in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, the volunteers at#LiveableLimerick and UL Student Life and others have teamed up to create a virtual Meitheal to support a number of programmes and initiatives and help disseminate information at this critical time,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

“We are asking everyone to make a small daily effort to check in with their neighbours right and left to make sure that they are okay. They may be afraid to go out in public and need some medicine or food or even someone to walk their dog. They might not know where to go for information or help.

“You do not need to go in person if you yourself are self-isolating but make a phone call, send an email or text or if you do not know them, knock on the door or leave a short note with your details. If you find that anyone needs help, which you cannot provide yourselves, shoot us an email to info@liveablelimerick.com or a tweet to @liveablelimk and we’ll see what we can do to get help,” they added.

If you are offering help to those in need in Limerick, please contact Ryan.orourke@limerickleader.ie