Redemptorists Limerick go online during coronavirus crisis

MASSES will continue to be celebrated in the Redemptorists at the usual times but behind closed doors.

They will all be broadcast on http://www.novena.ie/ according to Redemptorist Rector, Fr Seamus Enright. He also invites people to email their prayers to msasacristy@cssr.ie

"The people of Limerick have always turned to Our Lady of Perpetual Help during times of crisis and we are inviting people to visit Our Lady’s Shrine virtually during these difficult times.

"It is possible to visit the Redemptorist Church virtually 24/7 and to light a virtual candle on http://www.novena.ie/ It will also be possible to visit the church on weekdays between 10.30am and 7pm and on Sundays from 1pm to 7pm," said Fr Enright.

Only the Redemptorists, the lay ministers and the musicians will be in attendance at the Masses.

Weekday Masses: 8am, 10am and 7.15pm

Novena Masses on Saturday: 10am and 7.15pm

Sunday Masses: 8am, 12 noon and 7.15pm

St Patrick’s Day: 8am, 10am and 7.15pm