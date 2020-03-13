Limerick GAA club's Strictly event this Friday night postponed

AT 8pm this Friday night the Ballykisteen House Hotel would have shook with the noise as the first couple in Oola GAA's Strictly Club Dancing took to the stage.

However, with over 900 tickets sold, far exceeding the allowed indoor gatherings of up to 100, organisers called it off on Thursday evening.

Treasa Ryan, chairperson of the committee, said it is not cancelled, just postponed.

"We will reschedule as soon as it is appropriate to do so and will update you all as soon as possible. Tickets for the event will be valid for the rescheduled date.

"Thanks to our sponsors, advertisers, mentors and all who bought tickets to support the event - your support is greatly appreciated. In particular thanks to all our dancers who have put so much time into preparing the event," said Treasa.

They were due to have their final dress rehearsal on Thursday night.

"We decided we'd still bring them all to the hotel for food. Rather than leave each other on a negative that we'd all leave on a positive note. It was the best idea we had. Everyone was so upset but the overriding attitude was it has been so rewarding for dancers, committee and dance teachers so when we do get to put it on it will be better then ever," said Treasa.