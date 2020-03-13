West Limerick community pulls together as coronavirus restrictions take hold

THE road into Knockaderry is ablaze with daffodils, a cheerful reminder that some things remain the same, even in these fast-changing days of Covid-19.

Another constant is the warm, beating heart of this small rural parish of 300 homes. Now, Knockaderry Clouncagh has, not surprisingly, become one of the first communities to swing into action in a bid to face the challenges of Covid-19 together, as a community.

A small gathering of community activists, all correctly seated at the required social distance, gathered in Knockaderry Community Centre on Thursday evening to plan a campaign of solidarity and support.

The chief element of the campaign is a letter, pledging help, and which also contains useful advice and telephone numbers. This letter is to be dropped into letter boxes across the parish in the coming days, backed up by text messages.

“We sent this to one and all of our parish to let you know that, through the organisations within our community, we offer support to anyone who may feel vulnerable, isolated and alone and worried in the midst of this health crisis,” the letter states.

“While we do not know the outcome of Covid-19, what we do know is that in the near future we will need to rely on the support of our community.”

The letter repeats the advice given to people to wash their hands, to cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, tto contact a doctor by phone if they have symptoms.

It also reprints the HSE list of symptoms for Covid-19, along with those for cold and flu.

It advises people to have their doctor’s number on stand-by, along with their Eircode and supplies the telephone numbers for the Newcastle West health centre,(069-62155) the Limerick Covid-19 Helpline (1890 300 0240) and the Alone helpline (0818 222024) as well as Emergency Numbers 112/999.

Crucially also, it carries a list of local people with their phone numbers. “If there is ever a time that you feel you need support of any kind, please contact one of these numbers and we will do our very best to support you,” the letter states.

“If you need support with your medication collection, your meals or groceries or if you feel alone or isolated over the next two weeks, please contact one of the names and numbers.”

“We ask so much of our parish, at the church gate collections, attending matches, when it comes to a crisis, maybe we have an onus to give back,” the woman who called the meeting said.