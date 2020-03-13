County Limerick marts continue to be held

MARTS in Kilmallock, Dromcollogher and Abbeyfeale will continue to be held, confirmed PJ Buckley, GVM Group CEO to the Limerick Leader.

"GVM will continue to operate our marts but with a restriction on the number of people being able to enter rings at any one time," said Mr Buckley.

He says GVM is committed to taking every step necessary to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone working in and attending their marts. However, there are a number of restrictions.

"The number of people attending individual mart ringsides at any one time will be limited to 100 people and will be strictly controlled.

"We kindly ask that only ‘trading customers’ should attend our marts until further notice – i.e. only those buying, selling or transporting livestock," said Mr Buckley.

He respectfully asks non-trading patrons to refrain from visiting until further notice on March 29 when further guidance will be provided.

"Thank you in advance and let’s all work together to come through this," said Mr Buckley.