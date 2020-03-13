County Limerick village's playground wins national award

LOUGHILL’S very own Field of Dreams has been given the nod of approval by the Association of Landscape Contractors Ireland. The Abha Bhán Parish Park was named as Best Park in a community and rural setting at a prize-giving ceremony in Dublin at the weekend.

“It is a good recognition for the hard work done by the voluntary committee over the years,” acknowledged Declan Hallett, chairman of the Abha Bhán Parish Park committee.

The park opened in April last year, less than four years after the initial group of parents came together, determined to put a new and vibrant heart into their small community. What they wanted was a children’s playground in a people’s park.

“It is a fantastic achievement,” Declan said, paying tribute to all those who volunteered, who donated and who helped them make their dream come true.

Located in a turn of the N69 road, the field on the banks of the Abha Bhán river was donated by Mary McNamara to be transformed into a park. Along with local fundraising, the project also won financial backing from Limerick City and County Council, the government’s Sports Capital Grant, West Limerick Resources and the JP McManus Foundation.

There was also huge voluntary effort involved in developing the park which now has access and facilities for people of all ages and abilities.

“That was a big factor in us winning the award,” Declan explained.

The judges, Gary Graham of Bloom and Super Garden and Kerrie Gardiner, Super Garden manager and landscape architect, were particularly taken by the trampoline for wheelchair users.

It was, Kerrie Gardiner said, the best they had seen on their nationwide travels.

“It was a well finished and built project with a strong, local collaboration and was well integrated with a beautiful waterside location with a combination of natural play & pre- designed venture & learning elements,” Gary Graham said.

“It was a great project and it was obvious it was designed for a community, by a community due to the sponsorship of the beautiful trees and many benches which were all specifically laid out in an appropriate manner incorporating a rich biodiverse setting.”

Christy Hanbury of Creative Play Solutions who installed the playground in the park won an award as the contractor for the project.

The landscaped park has easy parking, a playground for children up to 12, a gazebo and sensory garden, an astro-pitch which is in constant use, and a looped perimeter track for walking or running.