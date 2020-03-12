Limerick students urged to snap shots of sustainable life for TLC competition

TEAM Limerick Clean-Up has launched an exciting Instagram competition urging school students in Limerick to snap shots of their sustainable life.

The competition which has been launched ahead of TLC6 which takes place on Good Friday, April 10 is being run in conjunction with Grace Collier, founder of Limerick’s Spice Vintage.

The competition was launched in the Spice Vintage store, on Harvey’s Quay in the city.

To enter the competition, secondary school students from fourth year to sixth year must follow the Team Limerick Clean-Up Instagram account (@teamlimerickcleanup) and post a photo of themselves being sustainable whether it be using a reusable cup, taking steps to remove plastic from their lives, upcycling an outfit or shopping vintage.

The more unique, the better!

The students must tag the Team Limerick Clean-Up account and use the hashtag #TLC6Insta. If their account is private, they can screenshot their post and direct message it to Team Limerick Clean-Up’s account.

Commenting on the competition Grace Collier said, “I am thrilled to be a judge for this exciting competition; students are the people to make the change towards a more sustainable life, they are the next generation and are going to be the ones making the difference. I can’t wait to see the ideas that the students come up with!”

There are great prizes to be won, including vouchers for Spice Vintage, a Fitbit and much more.

Full information and terms and conditions can be found on Team Limerick Clean-Up’s website.

Heading into its sixth year, TLC is celebrating how far the event has come since 2015 with a focus on promoting the message of sustainability.

Last year’s record-breaking participation figures exceeded 20,000 volunteers, with over 600 groups from across the county. A total of 470 of these held tea and coffee gatherings to celebrate their spring clean efforts.

Registration is open for the Good Friday, April 10 event across Limerick city and county.

With the closing date fast approaching volunteers are urged to sign up as soon as possible at www.teamlimerickcleanup.ie and join the 20,000+ volunteers expected to once again show their support.