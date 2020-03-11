Lorry crashes into Limerick funeral home

A LORRY crashed into a funeral home in the town of Hospital this Wednesday morning.

A car was also caught up in the collision at around 8am. Thankfully no serious injuries were reported and the services of Daverns Funeral Home were not required.

Traffic chaos ensued as the main R513 road was blocked both ways at school drop-off time. Matters were made worse when another truck got stuck on one of the diversion routes resulting in long tailbacks. Gardai and two units from Kilmallock Fire Service attended the scene.

Two weeks ago a truck crashed through a wall into a river at a bad bend between Knocklong and Hospital.