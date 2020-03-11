Frustration as Willie O'Dea election posters make reappearance in Limerick

DESPITE it being over a month since the general election was held, one particular candidate posters have been reappearing across Limerick.

A poster of Willie O'Dea was spotted by the Limerick Leader in Lisnagry earlier this week, and upon contacting his office, was reassured that all posters in the area were taken down well before the deadline by his campaign team.

"They keep reappearing, there's someone out there who keeps putting them back up," said a source close to the Fianna Fail TD, before reassuring the poster would be removed immediately.

Limerick City and County council stated after the election that any posters and plastic cable ties still up after February 15 could be a cause for a littering fine.