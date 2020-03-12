Things what are on in Limerick

WITH coronavirus knocking on our doors like a milkman who wants to be paid, we're missing out on the joys of the annual St Patrick's Day parades... but we can still look forward to a full slate of events this weekend, none of which involve more than a thousand people sitting close to one another. Wash your hands and take those odds!

Thursday (March 12)

The St Patrick's Day parades may be cancelled but you still have a chance to see Limerick City from a height with the annual visit of the Panoramic Wheel in Arthur's Quay Park from this Thursday until April 25.

If we've learned nothing else from zombie movies it's that Ferris Wheels are an excellent spot to hide from plagues. A ticket will cost you a fiver if you're tall and €4 if you're short.

Soup, at Dance Limerick this Thursday, is a collaboration between dancer Deirdre Griffin and sound artist Craig Cox. First staged at the Dublin Fringe last September, it's something of an avant-garde performance even by the usual standards of modern contemporary dance, with costumes easily as important as the performance itself.

Yes, it will involve ingredients for making soup - the title isn't an accident. While the piece serves as a dedication to an absent parent, it also takes aim squarely at the conventions of the Irish middle class, which is pretty daring when you consider the usual attendance at dance performances. 7:30pm, tickets are €14 / €12 concession.

Torch Players perform Neil Simon's Lost In Yonkers at the Belltable this week from Tuesday to Saturday. The play features two boys left alone with their grandmother for a summer while their travelling salesman dad tootles away so he can pay off his loan shark.

Like all New York plays set in the 1940s, it features a crazy aunt and a visit from the mob. The original production won a Pulitzer and the 1991 Tony Award for best play, neither of which are handed out like cotton candy, and the script is as sharp as you can expect from late-career Simon. Worth seeing. 8pm each night, tickets are €19 / €15 concession.

The annual Creative Show was due to be back at the Lime Tree Theatre this Thursday and Friday with ShamStory: De Real History Of Limerick. Unfortunately, that show has fallen victim to the virus

Kerry trad singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh is Upstairs in Dolan's this Thursday for a night of her trademark sean-nós singing.

Formerly lead singer with Danú, these days she sings her own traditional music, as well as being half of electronic duo Aeons. She's just released her new record Thar Toinn/Seaborne and if you're the sort of person who treats the nightly trad sessions in Dolan's as your personal Mecca, you certainly shouldn't miss this gig. Doors at 8pm, tickets are €16.

Jim Beard and Jon Herington are best known for playing with Steely Dan but slightly away from the limelight they like to play instrumental jazz covers of bands that aren't Steely Dan. You can catch their cheeky jazz show in Dolan's Warehouse this Thursday night. Doors at 8:30pm, tickets are €25.

Friday (March 13)

And So I Watch You From Afar are in Dolan's Upstairs this Friday night with a live performance of their ten-year-old debut album. I reckon this is the gig you shouldn't miss this weekend - the art punkers do a stunning live show.

They've promised that it will be the last opportunity to hear their eponymous debut performed live in full. Promises, of course, are meant to be broken, as the Eagles probably said when they resigned themselves to sitting in the same room again, but you shouldn't miss this gig regardless. Doors at 8pm, tickets are €22.

Saturday (March 14)

Des Bishop visits the University Concert Hall this Saturday night with a comedy show mined from tragedy. Mia Mamma is based around his relationship with his mother, who died a few years ago after being pummelled by more diseases than Monty Burns. It'll deal with birth and death and the funny things that often happen between the two events. 8pm, tickets are €20.

Dublin singer-songwriter Robert John Ardiff is in the Record Room this Saturday night for a live show. The Choice Music nominee has a very minimalist style but he'll be performing with his band The Catholic Guilt, which makes it a very appropriate gig for Lent. Think of him as José Gonzalez, but good. Doors at 8pm and tickets are a bargain at €8.

Sunday (March 15)

Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert is almost a permanent fixture on UK TV panel shows and he's at the University Concert Hall this Sunday night with his first stand-up tour in seven years.

The Book Of John is based around the positively insane proclamations issued by a bloke Gilbert hired as a driver following a health scare and it's a show that deals with everything from low sperm counts to the Icelandic fishing industry. Not that the two are connected but, you know, they might be.

Very few tickets left for this show so if you want to go you'll want to book quickly. 8pm, tickets are €30.

All weekend

Elliptical Affinities is at Limerick City Gallery until March 22, joined by extended exhibitions of State Of Print and the Hollander Workshop until the same date. All free to see. Best Costume Goes To is at the Hunt Museum until April 14 and will cost you €7.50.

That's your lot for this weekend and, as always, if you go to things, there will be more things!