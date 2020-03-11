County Limerick town's main street blocked due to crash

THE main road in Hospital is blocked both ways following a collision this Wednesday morning.

It involved a truck and a car. The incident occurred at around 8am near the church in Hospital.

There are huge tailbacks on the busy R513. Approach roads are also at a standstill as it is school drop off time.

Two units of Kilmallock Fire Service were called out at 8.07am and remain at the scene.

The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.