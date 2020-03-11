Opportunist thief ‘walked into’ Limerick house and stole two handbags

AN opportunist thief walked into a house at Johnsgate Village and stole two handbags without alerting any of the occupants, gardai have revealed.

When the homeowner left at around 10am last Thursday morning, she left the front door unlocked as her three adult children were in the house.

“This didn’t stop an opportunist thief who walked in the unlocked door and took two handbags from the front hall. The three young people never heard a thing,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

In a separate incident, a young man who went to bed after having had a few friends over woke to find somebody in his bedroom.

“It would appear the last person to leave the house did not pull out the door properly and of course the homeowner didn’t check,” said Sgt Leetch.