BREAKING: Late Late Show due to be broadcast from Limerick postponed

BREAKING: Late Late Show due to be broadcast from Limerick postponed

The Late Late Show, due to be broadcast from Limerick this Friday, March 13, has been switched back to Dublin instead.

The Director general of RTE told the Limerick Leader, “As we are now unable to bring you the show that we had hoped, with great regret it has been decided that the Late Late Show due to be broadcast from Limerick on Friday 13 March will be postponed until a later date.  

“Ryan,  the Late Late Show team, and all at RTÉ and Fáilte Ireland  are  disappointed that the broadcast from University of Limerick cannot proceed this weekend, but we do look forward to rescheduling this event at a later date.”

 

 