BREAKING: Late Late Show due to be broadcast from Limerick postponed

The Late Late Show, due to be broadcast from Limerick this Friday, March 13, has been switched back to Dublin instead.

The Director general of RTE told the Limerick Leader, “As we are now unable to bring you the show that we had hoped, with great regret it has been decided that the Late Late Show due to be broadcast from Limerick on Friday 13 March will be postponed until a later date.

We are really sorry to say we cannot bring you the #LateLate show we planned for Limerick this Friday due to the national Covid 19 situation.



Instead our show will come from its usual home in Dublin. We cannot wait to be able to bring the #LateLate to Limerick in the future pic.twitter.com/5Evxx3lFyT March 10, 2020

“Ryan, the Late Late Show team, and all at RTÉ and Fáilte Ireland are disappointed that the broadcast from University of Limerick cannot proceed this weekend, but we do look forward to rescheduling this event at a later date.”