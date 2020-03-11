Limerick man caught on slight speeding issue gets driving ban over no insurance

AN UNINSURED driver who was caught speeding on the M20 motorway was fined €600 and disqualified for four years.

Andrew Nowak, 31, of Castlerock Woods, Castleconnell was prosecuted before Newcastle West Court in relation to a detection at Cloughacoka, Patrickswell on January 14, 2019.

Judge Mary Larkin was told the defendant was detected travelling at 127km/h in a 120km/h zone and that it was subsequently established that he was he not insured.

Solicitor Ted McCarthy said his client, who was not present in court, is married with children and that he is insured at present.

He accepted that he has three previous convictions for driving without insurance and that he had been given “lots of opportunities” in the past.