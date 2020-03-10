Fisheries officers ‘want to protect and develop Limerick resource’  

INLAND Fisheries Ireland has launched a recruitment campaign for seasonal fisheries officers in Limerick and nationwide.

The positions will see the successful applicants support the development and maintenance of Ireland’s fisheries resource during the summer period.

There are numerous roles available across six operational districts.

The roles are available on a six-month basis with contracts commencing from Monday, May 11 2020 and training provided to all new recruits. Interviews will take place on April 1 and 2, 2020.

Dr Ciaran Byrne, CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “I am delighted to invite applications for these seasonal positions which will support the ongoing conservation, maintenance and protection of the fisheries resource. These Fisheries officers will play a critical role in developing, protecting and conserving Ireland’s precious natural fisheries resource and this additional support on the ground during the busy summer period is vital.”

Roisin Bradley, head of HR at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “We are looking for applicants who are passionate about developing and protecting our fisheries resource, have an appreciation for the natural environment and who have excellent interpersonal skills. Our Fisheries officers are at the heart of the work which we do as custodians of this precious resource and we look forward to welcoming the new members to our team in the spring.”

The closing date for applications is Monday, March 16 2020. Applicants should be available for interview on April 1 and 2 with a start date on Monday, May 11 2020.

To find out more about the roles and how to apply, visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/careers.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is a statutory body operating under the aegis of the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment (DCCAE) and was established under the Fisheries Act on July 1 2010.

Its principal function is the protection and conservation of the inland fisheries resource.

Inland Fisheries Ireland promotes supports, facilitates and advises the minister on the conservation, protection, management, development and improvement of inland fisheries, including sea angling.

Inland Fisheries Ireland also develops policy and national strategies relating to inland fisheries and sea angling and advises the minister on same.