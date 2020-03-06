Limerick Massgoers reminded not to exchange sign of peace

AHEAD of Masses this weekend, parishioners are reminded not to shake hands during the sign of peace or use holy water fonts.

Archbishop of Cashel & Emly, Dr Kieran O'Reilly and Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy have issued the HSE's coronavirus guidance for religious services to their parishioners.

"Most physical interaction during religious services, e.g. shaking hands while exchanging the sign of peace in Christian religious services, involves a low risk of spreading the virus especially if members of the congregation who are unwell do not attend religious services while they are ill.

"However, because Covid19 is a new disease that has not been seen in people before, we need to exercise extreme caution to limit the spread of the virus. Current information suggests that COVID-19 can spread easily between people and could be spread from an infected person even before they develop any symptoms. For these reasons we suggest that physical interaction during religious services, including the sign of peace, should be suspended," say the HSE.

The practice of shaking hands on greeting and departure at religious services / gatherings should also be suspended for both religious leaders / clergy and laity.

"Because Covid19 is a new disease and appears to spread easily between people, we advise that

holy water fonts should not be used," say the HSE.