Further drop in discharge rate from Parteen Weir

ESB has announced a further drop in the discharge rate from Parteen Weir but pumping and flood defences remain in place

However, a weather advisory has been issued for Limerick, as Met Éireann warns of heavy rainfall and localised flooding. It is in place from noon on Saturday to Tuesday at 6pm. Rainfall accumulations are forecast to be between 40 and 50mm

ESB say they are cutting the flow of water at Parteen from 345 to 315 cumces as flooding continues to impact parts of County Limerick.

Meanwhile, Limerick City and County Council is continuing to warn people of the possible hidden dangers on lands, which have been underwater for more than a week but are now beginning to dry out.

"People need to be extremely cautious in returning to these lands over the coming days and expect the unexpected when walking on the saturated lands.

"Pumps and sandbag defences erected by staff from Limerick City and County Council aided by the Defence Forces remain in place in Castleconnell, Montpelier, Annacotty and Mountshannon Road.

"Limerick City and County Council will continue to monitor flood levels along the Lower River Shannon, while volunteers from Limerick Civil Defence are also involved in the operation," said a council spokesperson.

The road in Castleconnell from Charcos to World’s End and Castleconnell Boat Club remains closed as do the Red Path in Corbally and the cycleway/ walkway from Irish Estates, through to the Guinness Bridge, and onwards to UL.

Limerick City and County Council is continuing to work with the HSE and An Garda Síochána as part of the Local Co-ordination Group.

Limerick City and County Council’s contact numbers: customer Service (9am - 5pm) 061 556000; out of hours contact (non-emergency contact) is 061 417833