Coronavirus visiting restrictions at 22 Limerick nursing homes

NURSING Homes Ireland (NHI) has confirmed that visiting restrictions are now in place in nursing homes nationwide.

No non-essential visiting, children or groups will be allowed.

"All visitors are asked to contact prior to attending. Visitors should only seek to attend in urgent circumstances and the management reserve the right to impose full restrictions where necessary," said an NHI spokesperson in a statement.

They urge prospective visitors to nursing homes to be cognisant and understanding of the measure that is required in the interest of resident and staff safety.

"Older people and people in nursing homes with pre-existing medical conditions are particularly vulnerable if they contact the virus. The virus presents an unprecedented situation for our nursing homes and the care provided within them. Nursing homes are imposing the visitor restrictions in the best interests of residents and staff. We thank people for their understanding and patience during this period of unprecedented challenges presented by Covid19," said the spokesperson.

NHI is monitoring the evolving situation on an ongoing basis and is in continuous contact with the Department of Health, National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), HSE and all relevant health authorities.

NHI is the national representative body for the private and voluntary nursing home sector. There are 22 private and voluntary nursing homes operating in County Limerick.

The full list is: St Gobnait's Nursing Home, Ballyagran;

CareBright Community Centre, Bruff;

Riverbrook Nursing and Respite Care, Castleconnell;

Milford Nursing Home;

Roseville House Nursing Home, Ballysimon;

Ard Na Rí Nursing Home, Holycross, Bruff;

The Park Nursing Home, Castletroy;

Beech Lodge Care Facility, Bruree;

St Paul's Nursing Home, Dooradoyle;

Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West;

St Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish;

Corbally House Nursing Home;

Caherass Nursing Home, Croom;

Abbot Close Nursing Home, Askeaton;

St Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen;

Thorpe's Nursing Home, Clarina;

Catherine McAuley House, Old Dominic Street;

Adare and District Nursing Home;

Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West;

Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock;

Good Counsel Nursing Home, Kilmallock Road;

St Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

