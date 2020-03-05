ESB to reduce discharge at Parteen Weir

DISCHARGE rates from Parteen Weir were reduced this afternoon as flooding continues to impact parts of County Limerick.

The ESB announced that discharge rates dropped to 345 m3/ sec.



Meanwhile, Limerick City and County Council is warning people of the possible hidden dangerous on lands which have been underwater for more than a week but are now being to dry out.

“People need to be extremely cautious in returning to these lands over the coming days, as they may still be heavily saturated. People must be very vigilant and expect the unexpected when walking on the saturated lands,” said a spokesperson.

The staff of Limerick City and County Council are continuing to monitor flood defences erected over a week ago in Castleconnell, Montpelier, Annacotty and Mountshannon Road to make sure that pumps are working and sandbag defences are not breached.

“Limerick City and County Council will continue to monitor flood levels along the Lower River Shannon, while volunteers from Limerick Civil Defence are also involved in the operation. Defence Force personnel are on standby if they are required.”

Meanwhile the road in Castleconnell from Charco’s to World’s End and Castleconnell Boat Club remains closed as do the Red Path in Corbally and the cycleway/ walkway from Irish Estates, through to the Guinness Bridge, and onwards to UL.