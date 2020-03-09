Limerick conference hears damning research about plight of children in emergency accommodation

HOMELESS children can suffer stigmatisation and serious long-term illnesses into adulthood, a new local study has found.

That’s according to Limerick-based public health official, Dr Geraldine Casey, who found that younger and older children face numerous obstacles.

The interagency study, entitled The Effect of Homelessness on Children in Limerick, was delivered by HSE Mid-West, Department of Public Health, Children and Young People’s Services Committee, Tusla, Limerick City and County Council and voluntary agencies.

The study found that hotel rooms have “insufficient space” in which to play and develop, and ability to walk can be delayed as they can hold onto furniture at all times.

The study found that children are often isolated with some hotels having strict visitor policies, meaning some children cannot experience things like inviting friends to a birthday party.

“Being homeless is a traumatic experience for children; they can feel stigmatised. Many will try to hide their homelessness from friends. This can affect children’s confidence and self-esteem,” Dr Casey said at the Social Determinants of Health Ireland 2020 conference at the Clinical Education and Research Centre, at University Hospital Limerick last week.

Local GP, Dr Patrick O’Donnell, who works closely with those experiencing homelessness, said: “Many of the solutions to gaps in the social determinants of health are beyond the reach of a person affected by those gaps, and indeed many of the solutions are beyond control of the GPs and primary care professionals who encounter those people over time.

“The person affected, and the healthcare professionals they engage, can feel quite hopeless and powerless in terms of how to improve things.

“In recent years there has been discussion about how healthcare professionals on the ground can be better equipped to support people in this situation, and things are beginning to change. The training and education of current and future healthcare professionals is a key part of bringing about that change.”

Prof Colette Cowan said at the conference: “It is fitting that this national conference should be hosted in the MidWest, where there is such a sharp gradient in social diversity that impacts on how patients access healthcare and on their health outcomes. While our health as a whole is improving, there are significant health inequalities in this region, nationally and internationally.