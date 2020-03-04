Inquest into pensioner to be reopened after Limerick family's eight-year battle

THE INQUEST into the death of a pensioner is to be reopened for a full-week hearing later this year, following an eight-year battle by his heartbroken family.

Michael Daly Snr, of Lee Estate, died aged 66 in April 2010, after he repeatedly presented to University Hospital Limerick, while complaining of pain and rectal bleeding.

The Limerick Leader previously reported that Michael died of natural causes, a verdict that was reached at his inquest at Limerick Coroner’s Court in September 2012.

His son Michael Daly Jnr, who was unhappy with the verdict, has been leading a massive campaign, determined to have the inquest reopened ever since.

It’s understood that a second inquest was to take place in late 2017, but a separate criminal investigation had been launched in connection with allegations made in relation to Mr Daly’s death.

It is understood that, provisionally, the second inquest could take as long as five days some time in September this year, eight years after the first inquest.

It also understood that experts from the UK could give evidence at the hearing.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader this week, Michael Daly Jnr said: “As a family we've fought tooth and nail to have the truth come out about what happened to our dad.

“We welcome with open arms this second inquest and we believe it will result in the truth finally coming out, and we expect a different cause of death to be established, other then the initial cause of death in 2010 which was natural causes heart failure.”

He said: “Under no circumstances did we ever think any of what occurred at the first inquest in 2010 was the fault of the Coroner. At the time, he had to concur with the evidence available to him from hospital consultants. It's been a long hard 10 years and finally we believe we shall see the truth by the latter end of this year.”

The coroner's office has been contact for comment.