County Limerick cannabis tea case adjourned for a year

THE case of an Abbeyfeale woman who used cannabis sticks in tea for medicinal purposes has been adjourned for review in a year’s time.

Christina O’Halloran, 31, of Murphys Flat, Church St, Abbeyfeale, has admitted having cannabis worth around €750 at her home on June 15, 2018.

Previously, Inspector Andrew Lacey told Newcastle West Court that gardai, found the drugs when they searched Ms O’Halloran’s apartment under warrant.

Pleading for his client, solicitor Enda O’Connor said at that time another person was living in the flat but Ms O’Halloran had accepted responsibility for possession for personal use.

“She does have some health issues,” he said adding that his client had no previous convictions and is making efforts to address her problems.

Updating the court last week, Mr O’Connor said his client has returned to education and now understands that her actions contributed to wider criminality.

Noting Mr O’Connor’s submissions and the contents of a probation report, Judge Larkin agreed to adjourn the matter for review in February 2020.