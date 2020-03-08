Limerick parishes in Cashel & Emly invited to March Gatherings

CASHEL & Emly’s listening process has shown that faith is still truly alive in people’s lives, says Fr Martin Hayes.

The diocesan director for pastoral planning and development said the listening process was completed in 2018.

“The results involving people and priests from all parishes throughout Cashel & Emly has been the subject of ongoing conversations at our Gatherings of Parishes throughout 2019. The diocese in now in the process of drafting a pastoral plan for 2025 and will conduct a further number of gatherings of parishes during the coming month of March 2020 to present a draft pastoral plan and hear feedback from parish groups,” said Fr Hayes.

He says people are searching for God and need opportunities to explore their faith in new ways by way of discussion and prayer.

“However, it is also true that people are struggling to communicate their faith at this time. It is increasingly difficult for the church and individual people of faith to communicate the Christian message in today’s society. Communication is key in our world today, with social media being both a challenge and an opportunity for the expression of Christian faith values.

“We value belonging to our communities. It is therefore, no surprise that one of the strongest themes to emerge from the listening process, was the importance of the relationship between parish, faith, community and place. People really value community and there is a strong relationship between parish, faith-community, belonging and a sense of place. There is a wonderful joy gained from giving to community by way of volunteering. Parishes are and need to continue to be centres of hospitality and inclusion, especially, in the midst of our fast moving world,” said Fr Hayes.

The diocesan listening process report has indicated that “we must engage with young people to enable them to lead initiatives”.

“They are the church of the future. In that regard, families, in particular young parents, have a really significant role in the faith development of their children, in conjunction, with their schools.

“We like to gather to celebrate key moments in our lives; that of our families and as parish communities. The liturgical celebrations are important in people’s lives – from Sunday Mass to family Masses, funeral Masses, marriage celebrations, youth Masses and remembering our faithful departed. People enjoy being involved and participating in ceremonies with music, singing and creativity. Also, people value homilies that provide hope, encouragement and that link the Gospel message to everyday life,” said Fr Hayes. The key to the future of pastoral planning is leadership, he says.

“There is great respect for the work that many priests have done in the past, however, the Church is undergoing change and the priest-led church of the past will need to embrace a partnership approach with people in accord with the principle of co-responsibility. A new style of church leadership is challenging as it requires trust in lay people so that their gifts come to fore and, in particular, the inclusion of women in leadership roles becomes a priority into the future. This means that leadership training is required for laity and priests as we look to the future of affirming our parish faith communities so that they celebrate God’s loving presence among us as well as nurturing the faith of our families and young people,” said Fr Hayes.

The purpose of the upcoming March 2020 Gatherings is to present their draft pastoral plans to parishes and to receive feedback from parishioners. The dates for Limerick parishes are Tuesday, March 10 in Hospital Community Hall at 7.30pm for Hospital & Herbertstown, Knockaney & Patrickswell, and Knocklong & Glenbrohane. Wednesday, March 18 at 7.30pm in the Marian Hall, Tipperary, Solohead & Oola.

Tuesday, March 24 at 7.30pm in St Ailbe’s hall, Emly, for Emly, Kilteely & Dromkeen and Pallasgreen & Templebraden. Wednesday, March 25 at 7.30pm in Galbally hall for Galbally & Aherlow, Ballylanders, Kilbehenny & Anglesborough. Thursday, March 26 at 7.30pm in the Millennium Centre, Caherconlish - Murroe & Boher, Ballybricken & Bohermore, Caherconlish & Inch St. Laurence, Cappamore, Doon.