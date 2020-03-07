Small time Limerick dealer had cocaine and cannabis in car

A SMALL-TIME drug dealer who was caught with quantities of cannabis and cocaine in the car park of a service station has been warned he may go to jail.

Ian Fox, 27, who has an address at Bulgaden, Kilmallock, has pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to a seizure at the Centra store, Patrickswell, in the early hours of January 27, 2019.

Inspector Andrew Lacey told Newcastle West Court the drugs were seized when gardai searched a car which was parked in the car park of the service station at around 1am.

He said cocaine worth €74 was recovered along with cannabis herb which had a street value of around €500.

The defendant, who was sitting in the car at the time, was intoxicated and was arrested under the provisions of the Road Traffic Act.

Cocaine was detected in a sample of his blood which was taken on the night.

Solicitor Michael Devlin said his client, who has a young child, is in a stable relationship and works on a family farm.

He said Mr Fox had developed “a bit of a habit” around the time of the offence and that he was engaged in “small-time dealing”.

Mr Devlin said his client, who has two previous convictions for drugs offences, was mainly supplying drugs to friends and that he was not benefiting financially.

”He has learned his lesson. This is a huge wake up call for him,” he said adding that Mr Fox is engaging with Sláinte and is attending counselling.

“He realises he is on a very slippery slope.”

Judge Mary Larkin said she has a “very strict view” of drug dealing and that the defendant’s previous record was an aggravating factor.

She imposed a €300 fine in relation to the cocaine charge but adjourned the charges relating to the cannabis for a year.

In doing so she warned that she believes that possession of drugs for sale or supply “warrants jail”.