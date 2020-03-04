Limerick teenager sent back to Oberstown for six months over attempted armed robbery

A LIMERICK teenager who used a knife during an attempted robbery has been sent back to Oberstown Children Detention Campus for not engaging with the Probation Service.

The 16-year-old was given six months’ detention and six months’ supervision for robbery, attempted robbery at a shop in Croom, and production of an article. It occurred in August 2018 when he was 14. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

His probation officer told Newcastle West Court that after being released the minor was quite motivated at the start but his attitude has “deteriorated”, and he is not complying with the supervision order.

“He doesn’t want to return to education. There are issues with his behaviour in class. He wants to get full-time employment. He did his Junior Cert in Oberstown. His options are limited.

“He is in receipt of disability allowance for ADHD. He is prescribed medication but he doesn’t take it,” said the probation officer.

Concerns over the youth’s drug use were also expressed to Judge Mary Cashin.

“He has a significant history of drug abuse for his age. He binges, not necessarily takes them every day. There is concern over an accumulating drug debt. His mother has been threatened in relation to money owed.

“There is concern over people he is associating with. They are known to the courts and to gardai,” said the probation officer.

Julieanne Kiely, solicitor for the teen, said “it is what it is” and the facts had been very fairly set out by the probation officer.

She asked Judge Cashin to give her client “another chance”.

“When he engages he is very respectful but the difficulty has been him engaging continuously. This experience might make him reflect on his behaviour. He lost a friend tragically in January,” said Ms Kiely, who asked Judge Cashin not to send him to Oberstown and give him “one last opportunity”.

Judge Cashin said the starting point is the youth is not taking his meds.

“It is very common. It is so hard to concentrate without them. You have to take your meds,” said Judge Cashin.

The teen took the stand. He said the reason he doesn’t take his medication is, “They don’t react with my body properly”.

“I can’t eat food afterwards. I lose loads of weight when I take it. The GP is upping and downing the dose but it isn’t working,” he said.

The youth said he “can’t fit in in school” and would like a manual job.

Judge Cashin asked him what he can offer?

“I don’t know - stack shelves in shops,” he replied.

Judge Cashin said his mother is being threatened over a drug debt.

“I’m off drugs five or six weeks. I’m trying my best,” he said.

Judge Cashin said the court is concerned that the defendant has been diagnosed with ADHD but has decided to come off his medication.

“I am aware of lots of engagement with the Probation Service, Garda Diversion Programme, but there has been substance misuse. No mother should experience being threatened over a drugs debt.

“Due to the lack of compliance during the six month supervision order I am imposing six months’ detention in Oberstown,” said Judge Cashin.

The probation officer rang the children detention campus to check if there was a space available and she confirmed to the judge that there was.