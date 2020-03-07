Limerick soldiers among UN peacekeepers to be inspected at King John's Castle

A TOTAL of 23 Limerick soldiers will be deployed to the Golan Heights for the ongoing, intensive UN peacekeeping mission next month.

The troops form part of a 130-strong contingent that are preparing for the mission in the Glen of Imaal this month, and will receive a special ministerial inspection at King John’s Castle in two weeks’ time.

The Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe will inspect the troops at the unique march on Friday morning, March 20.

He will be accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett DSM, will review the men and women of the 61st Infantry Group ahead of their six month deployment to Syria as part of United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

Of that 130 soldiers travelling to turbulent Syrian-Israeli border on April 4, 23 are from Limerick, 18 from Cork, nine from Clare, seven from Tipperary, seven from Kilkenny, six from Galway, three from Waterford, and nine from Kerry.