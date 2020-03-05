Bride hospitalised after fall from Limerick hotel window hours after wedding

A BRIDE fell 25 feet from a hotel bedroom window just hours after her wedding reception, the Limerick Leader has learned.

It occurred at a hotel in County Limerick shortly before 6am on Saturday morning. Gardai, two units from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance personnel attended the scene.

The woman was rushed to University Hospital Limerick with pelvic injuries and a number of broken ribs. It is understood the bride, who is aged in her late 20s / early 30s, is not from Limerick. The groom is from County Limerick.

It is believed she was smoking out an open window, lost her balance, tumbled out onto a roof, slipped down the roof and then fell to the ground below. Her new husband immediately raised the alarm.

Two units from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service responded to a call-out at 5.44am. They remained at the scene until 7.30am. They gave medical assistance until the paramedics arrived.

A garda spokesperson said they were called at approximately 6am.

“A female fell and was then taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment,” said the spokesperson. Gardai said they are treating it as a “tragic accident”.

One local told the Leader it is the talk of the area.

“What a thing to happen the morning after your wedding day. I don’t know if they had a honeymoon booked for the following days. Hopefully they didn't.

“It is a good 25 foot drop to the ground. The roof broke her fall for some of it. Luckily the emergency services were there very quickly and looked after her.

“If she had landed differently it could have been a lot worse. Please God she will make a full recovery,” they said. The Leader contacted the bride and groom this Wednesday but they hadn’t replied at the time of going to press.