'So many women in our city are under tremendous pressure' says Social Democrat's Jenny Blake

AS INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day approaches, Limerick city Social Democrats candidate Jenny Blake has revealed that her eyes were opened since talking to the women of Limerick during her recent General Election campaign.

Blake, who resides in the city centre, stated she was shocked by the number of women who told her that they are under serious pressure when asked the simple question of “how they are getting on”, and wants to see a cross-party commitment to help those struggling to cope.

“The conversations I had with women on the doors during the campaign have been a real eye-opener for me,” said Blake.

“So many women in our city are under tremendous pressure and are crippled with stress and worry. Time and again, women opened up about quality of life, the cost of living and in particular, caring for children, elderly parents or disabled children, often while also juggling jobs. People are desperate for support and it just doesn’t exist.”

“Care and other unpaid work provides a hugely important contribution to the welfare of individuals, families and our whole society”, said Blake, “and it just doesn’t seem to be recognized”.

Blake cited a 2019 report from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) into the amount of unpaid care work carried out by adults in Ireland. The report indicated that Irish adults spend an average of 16 hours per week on caring - the third highest in the EU. 55% of those providing care do so in addition to work commitments.

Blake, who has worked in a number of front line community service positions in Limerick, says these people are rarely acknowledged by government, and have been forgotten.

“The research paints a bleak picture, particularly for women who are caring in the home on top of working a job. The data shows women spend twice the amount of time caring for elderly and disabled relatives as men, so it’s no wonder I’m meeting so many people that are completely worn out and at the end of their tether.

The Citizens Assembly on Gender Equality is looking at the issue of care work at the moment and it is important and timely that we look at the people struggling in Limerick and start talking about ways that we can work together to support them.

“Carers play such a crucial role in the lives of tens of thousands of Irish people and are treated appallingly by the state. Only one in five carers receives Carer’s Allowance and there are over 7,000 people on the waiting list for home support services. We need to treat carers with dignity, which is why I am calling on all left wing parties and candidates to unite and pledge to support the 60,000 families currently caring for someone with a disability.”

International Women's Day takes place this Sunday, March 8.