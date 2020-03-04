WATCH: Sensational Queen Symphony orchestra to perform Live at the Docklands in Limerick

Queen symphonic promo from Dolans PR on Vimeo.

AN INTERNATIONAL symphonic sensation is coming to the second annual Live at the Docklands concert series this summer, Dolans Presents has announced.

The globally-renowned Queen Symphonic, a 60-strong orchestra that performs the legendary UK band's most iconic hits, will perform at the Atlas Avenue marquee on Friday, May 29.

This will be orchestra's Irish premiere as part of its European tour.

This highly successful spectacle involves a massive production that includes a rock band, a 60-member symphony orchestra and four singers performing all of Queen’s greatest hits including “We Will Rock You”, “We Are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

Featuring stars from the hit show We Will Rock You, Queen Symphonic has performed to sell-out audiences globally in cities such as Sydney, Tokyo, Atlanta and London.

In total, the show features over 80 performers and includes full symphonic arrangements of the great Queen songs.

Experience the unforgettable magic of Queen led by four exceptional vocalists; Queen Symphonic stars international We Will Rock You alumni, Jenna Lee-James, Jon Boydon, Rachael Wooding and Peter Eldridge.

Speaking at today’s announcement, promoter Neil Dolan said: “We are so excited to bring Queen Symphonic to Limerick’s Live at the Docklands for what is sure to be an incredible night’s entertainment."

Since its premiere in 2000, Queen Rock and Symphonic has been seen by hundreds of thousands of Queen fans across the world. Queen's extensive and unique catalogue of hits blend so well with orchestral arrangements this show lends itself to a natural sound, as if these songs were always meant to be played with an orchestra”, he added.

Queen Symphonic pays tribute to this legendary band and gives fans the chance to immerse themselves again in unforgettable music, in a unique combination of a rock band and a large symphony orchestra.

Audiences will have a unique opportunity to enjoy the hits as never before including We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, We Are The Champions, A Kind of Magic, Who Wants To Live Forever, Killer Queen, Don’t Stop Me Now, Fat Bottomed Girls, Somebody to Love and many, many more.

The concert was also recorded for a BBC Radio 2 Friday Night Is Music Night special, live from the London Coliseum.

Tickets for Queen Symphonic Live at the Docklands in Limerick city on Friday, May 29th go on sale this Friday at 9am and can be purchased via www.dolans.ie or www.ticketmaster.ie