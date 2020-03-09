Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chat about Limerick during Royal visit to Ireland

THE DUKE and Duchess of Cambridge were filled in on Limerick's success as an environmental city during their Irish visit last night, with it being said that they were "very interested" in the discussion.

Limerick City and County Council's Head of Marketing and Communications, Laura Ryan, said it was "a real honour" to have been given the opportunity to chat to the Royal couple about Limerick becoming European Green Leaf City 2020, and described Kate and William as "very warm and friendly."

"I was contacted by the British Embassy asking me to attend their event in the Guinness Storehouse," Laura explained, "they asked me, as Limerick is European Green Leaf city this year, would I come and talk to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about Limerick.

"Of course, I said yes!" she laughed, adding that she was among six other people speaking to the Royals about Ireland's environmental policies and actions.

Delighted and honoured to be invited by @BritEmbDublin to chat about Limerick becoming European Green Leaf City 2020 to @KensingtonRoyal this evening! They were so warm and friendly #EGLALimerick2020 @EU_GreenCapital #EGLA2020 #LimerickEdgeEmbrace #HowLimerick pic.twitter.com/NmKa9f1JV9 — Laura Ryan (@LauraMR) March 3, 2020

"I was introduced to them, I said hello. William asked about the project, it was a quick chat but I spoke to William a little bit longer than Kate. It was lovely, I got a chance to explain a little bit about the project.

"Then I spoke to Kate, and she was fabulous - she's just beautiful. They were both so lovely and warm and really interested in the various discussions. She spoke to a lady beside me about mental health and young people and how important it is. It was a great experience to wave the Limerick flag!" she added.

"I don't know what I was expecting, but William was certainly very interested in Limerick and it being the European Green Leaf city, and in environmental issues in general. He was really clued-in and said that the environment and sustainability was something that was really important.

"Then they were whisked away," she continued, "we were in the Guinness Storehouse so they had to pour their pints and all that."