Limerick companies agree tax settlements of almost €2.4 million

THREE Limerick-based companies have agreed settlements with the Revenue totalling almost €2.4m relating to the under-declaration of various taxes.

According to the latest List of Tax Defaulters, which was published by the Revenue Commissioners this Tuesday, the single largest settlement was agreed with Galtee Fuels Limited which has a registered address at Barrigone, Askeaton.

The solid fuel wholesaler, which is now in liquidation, has agreed a settlement totalling €2,119,874.35 relating to the under-declaration of Corporation Tax, PAYE, PRSI, USC, VAT and Solid Fuel Carbon Tax.

The settlement includes €1,026,374 in tax, €377,006 in interest and penalties totalling €716,494.35.

However, according to the Revenue, just €5,332 of the settlement had been paid by the company as of December 31, 2019.

Separately, a motor vehicle service provider has agreed a settlement totalling €216,024 relating to the under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT.

Clondrinagh Car Repairs Limited of Mount Kennett Place, Henry Street, Limerick has agreed to pay €109,122 in tax, €25,061 in interest and €81,841 in penalties.

According the Revenue, the company, which is now in liquidation, had not paid €182,115.01 as of December 31, 2019.

The third Limerick-based company which has been included on the latest List of Tax Defaulters is South of Ireland Crushing and Plant Hire Limited which has an address at Laskiltagh, Croom.

The company, which rents construction and civil engineering machinery and equipment, has fully paid the settlement totalling €59,663.36 relating to the under-declaration of Corporation Tax, PAYE, PRSI and USC.

The settlement included tax of €40,448, interest of €8,849.31 and €10,366.05 in penalties.

Details of Revenue prosecutions finalised before the courts between October and December have also been published.

In one case, landlord Daniel Doran of Cluain Arra, Newcastle West was fined €79,759 for not declaring Income Tax and VAT in the amount of €199,398.

Separately, publican Mary Cronin was fined €635 over her failure to hold a valid liquor licence relating to The Hogan Stand pub at Meanus, Kilmallock.

Five of the eight cases which were finalised before the courts in Limerick during the last quarter of 2019 related to the failure of individuals to lodge Income Tax returns.

There was one prosecution and conviction relating to the illegal use of green diesel by a farmer.

According to the Revenue Commissioners, fines were imposed by the presiding judge in each case.