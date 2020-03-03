Limerick's Cliona’s Foundation goes online with aid of AGENT Digital

Cliona’s Foundation has launched its new website with the help of its partner AGENT Digital a leading digital agency based in Limerick.

Cliona’s is a Limerick-based charity that provides financial assistance directly to parents of children with life-limiting or chronic complex care needs across Ireland to help with the non-medical expenses related to caring for their child.

The charity’s new digital presence was created to enhance engagement between the community and the foundation by featuring online content such as news, fundraising events and stories of the many families who the Cliona’s Foundation have assisted over the years.

AGENT Digital MD Kevin Meaney commented, “This project is close to our hearts here at AGENT Digital. We are honoured to launch the new Cliona’s Website and all the AGENT Digital team are proud to be the digital partner for this fantastic foundation who help provide financial assistance to families with children who have life limiting conditions.”

Cliona’s Foundation co-founder and CEO Brendan Ring added, “We are entirely grateful to AGENT Digital who are our new digital partners. Kevin and the AGENT Digital team have kindly donated their services in creating, hosting and supporting the new Cliona’s website. One of our slogans here at Cliona’s is ‘Helping Us Help Others’ and Kevin and the AGENT Digital team are certainly helping the charity with their support.”

If you would like to support Cliona’s through donations or fundraising please visit the charity’s new website at the following address https://clionas.ie/

AGENT Digital is an award winning digital agency based in Limerick city for over 12 years. AGENT Digital provide a full range of digital services including Website Design & Development, Website Hosting & Maintenance and Digital Marketing services which include Search Engine Optimisation (SEO). You can visit the AGENT Digital website on the following link: https://agentdigital.ie/