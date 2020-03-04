Limerick on the Up: MIC’s key role in Limerick’s success

Mary Immaculate College (MIC) occupies a unique position in the third-level landscape, boasting a 94pc student retention rate, reflecting MIC’s innovative and vibrant community, distinguished by highly responsive student support services and excellence in learning and research.

Now a multi-campus institute MIC’s over 5,000 students, across the Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Education, enjoy conveniently located campuses in the heart of Limerick City and Thurles town.

As an influential Higher Education Institution in Limerick and the region, MIC is a key member of the implementation group of the Mid West Enterprise Plan and steering group of the Mid West Regional Skills Forum.

As such it is keenly aware of the requirements for development of enterprise in the region.

MIC works to deepen linkages and further develop collaboration between public and private sector bodies in the region, between enterprise and the education sector, delivering the skills agenda for Limerick and the wider region.

According to Dr. Maeve Liston, Director of Enterprise and Community Engagement, “MIC is committed to growing and intensifying our links with enterprise and industry and all other education providers both nationally and regionally in building the skills needs required at all levels.

“Educational providers in the region and within the Mid-West Regional Cluster have expertise in a variety of different sectoral niches and through working together are making a significant impact in the area of skills needs and shortages.”

