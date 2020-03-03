Three Limerick men’s sheds together on top at national awards

THREE men’s sheds were crowned joint winners of the Best Participating Shed award in Limerick for the Irish Men’s Sheds Association’s (IMSA) health and wellbeing programme, Sheds for Life.

St Mary’s Parish based on Nicolas Street, St Patrick’s based in Rhebogue and Caherdavin & District in Caherdavin Community Centre were all joint winners.

The Sheds for Life health and wellbeing programme saw ten sheds across Limerick take part in ten-weeks of health and wellbeing workshops, including suicide prevention, healthy cooking and nutrition and CPR training.

The competition for Best Participating Shed in Limerick was tough, and in the end resulted in the three sheds being named joint-winners. Other sheds in Limerick didn’t go home empty handed though, with Galbally, Adare, Croom, Abbeyfeale, Glin, Doon, and Mulcair Men’s Shed all picking up Certificates of Participation.

Speaking on the joint-award, IMSA Volunteer for Limerick City Seamus Scott said:

“The programme has instilled a new sense of understanding of men’s own health and wellbeing. All sheds showed incredible commitment to the programme, so much that you couldn’t pick one overall shed, but three. I am very proud of the passion that the St Mary’s Parish, St Patrick’s, and Caherdavin & District Men’s Shed gave to the Sheds for Life programme and I hope they continue to use the skills and knowledge they’ve gained during the programme to improve their health and wellbeing”.

Also commenting on the Sheds for Life programme, IMSA Health and Wellbeing Manager Edel Byrne said: “I would like to congratulate all sheds on their commitment to the Sheds for Life programme, you have all worked extremely hard over the ten-weeks to improve your physical and mental wellbeing. I hope that you will take what you have learned in the programme and use it well into the future to continue to improve your health and wellbeing.”

The Irish Men’s Sheds Association (IMSA) aims to support the development of men’s sheds throughout Ireland.