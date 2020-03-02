Popular Limerick sports store set to close

LIMERICK Sports Store is to close after almost 80 years trading in the city centre.

The shutters will fall at the William Street premises in the coming months due to the impending retirement of its proprietor Michael McCarthy, with a sale kicking in this Monday.

Limerick Sports Store becomes the latest family business to close in the city, following in the footsteps of Leonards, O’Connor’s cafe and O’Brien’s sandwich shop.

“It’s age-related,” Mr McCarthy told Leader Business, “I’ll be 76 in November so it’s time to go.”

Christy Williams who managed the store had retired three years ago, but still worked there on a part-time basis. However, Mr McCarthy said he wanted to retire fully too now.

He has encouraged people with outstanding Limerick Sports Store gift vouchers to come in and spend them before it’s too late.

While there is no official closing date, the stock will run-down during the retirement sale.

Sinn Fein councillor John Costelloe said it’s another sad day for retail in the city centre.

”It’s a sad day for Limerick in general, especially for the city centre. I took my first steps in there over 40 years ago. The family are very well respected, the Williamses are from Ballynanty,” he said.

Cllr Costelloe said he fears that although Project Opera will be of benefit to the city, it might have a further knock-on effect to smaller retailers, squeezing them out.

The €180m development is set to include restaurants and cafes at its heart.

“A lot of smaller businesses have closed down. Its needs to be looked at in terms of rates, perhaps we need to offer a reduction in rates to these. Online shopping has also taken over,” the northside member added.

Limerick Sports Store is based beside Superdrug.