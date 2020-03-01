UPDATE: Council issues advice to public after reviewing Storm Jorge's impact in Limerick

LIMERICK has survived a bout of treacherous wind, rain and snow with already compromised areas avoiding further significant damage, as the council reviewed the impact of the severe Storm Jorge on Sunday.

The Spanish storm brought with it a rare Status Red warning to Clare and Galway, and Orange alert for the rest of the country, causing major disruption for hours on Saturday afternoon.

And while there were episodes of trucks overturning and violent winds battering coastal towns, there were no reported injuries or significant damage caused by Jorge’s arrival.

It was no storm in a teacup for some, however, as Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were called to a number of incidents of fallen trees and wires on the roads. And in one incident, a tree had to removed after it fell on a house in Bilboa, County Limerick.

But all eyes were on Clonlara, Castleconnell, Montpelier, Annaccotty and Lisnagry, after a week of devastating flooding.

"Shannon levels are stable and the ESB expects that a discharge ranging between 345m3/s and 400 m3/s will be necessary at Parteen Weir over the next 5 days based on the current weather forecast."

And while there was no increased impact in these areas, a spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said it was monitoring the situation overnight, with the assistance of army personnel and council workers.

"Limerick City and County Council is working closely with the Defence Forces with staff remaining in place overnight in the impacted areas to make sure all vulnerable areas which have been sandbagged are maintained and pumps continue to run 24/7. Volunteers from Civil Defence are also involved in the operation."

The Red Path in Corbally, the cycleway and walkway from Irish Estates to University of Limerick, which were submerged for most of the week, remain closed until further notice.

"Limerick City and County Council is urging motorists to be cautious on roads which have excess water, in particular motorists needing to detour from the R525 (Daly’s Cross to O’Briensbridge) should use the Regional and National route network where possible.

"Limerick City and County Council will continue to monitor flood levels on the Shannon and their impact, and is asking people to be mindful over the coming days of returning to lands which have already been heavily saturated as they slowly begin to dry out," a spokesperson said this Sunday.