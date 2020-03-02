RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS: A helping hand at Arthurs Quay

The lovely stories we hear are particularly heartwarming when they arrive at the start of a cold, wet day, and this one came in on just such a morning. We especially love when the message includes a promise to pay the act of kindness forward, as this one does.



“I’d like to say a massive thanks to a lady named Breda. I was in Arthur’s Quay a few weeks ago, and when I went to the ATM to get cash out for parking, the machine swallowed my card. This lovely lady was behind me and I told her what happened, and without a second thought she put her hand into her pocket and gave me €7 to pay for my parking. It is absolutely amazing to see that there are such nice and kind people out there: I will be paying her act of kindness forward. I hope Breda sees this – you really are a great person. Thanks so much. xx”