BREAKING: Huge news for Limerick as €180m Project Opera approved

AN Bord Pleanala has given planning permission to Limerick’s huge Project Opera development.

A spokesperson for the national planning authority confirmed to the Limerick Leader that permission for the massive scheme – which could deliver up to 3,000 jobs – was afforded this Friday morning.

Public documents relating to the development will be made available in three days time.

Project Opera will see a vast area at the junction of Patrick Street, Rutland Street and Bank Place transformed into a development of offices, houses, an apart-hotel, a new city library, cafes and restaurant.

The scheme is being delivered by Limerick Twenty Thirty, a designated activity company of Limerick City and County Council.

At the heart of the site will be a huge 14-storey tower, which will be home to new offices for the Revenue Commissioners.

Meanwhile, there will also be a public plaza in the heart of the development.

An Bord Pleanala held a two-day oral hearing into the multi-million euro plans in November last.

Formerly known as the Opera Centre site, the land behind Patrick Street has lain largely idle for almost 20 years, after initial proposals for a shopping centre failed to see the light of day as the recession took hold around 2009.

