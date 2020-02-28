BREAKING: Huge news for Limerick as €180m Project Opera approved
An architect's impression of how the new Project Opera courtyard may appear once complete
AN Bord Pleanala has given planning permission to Limerick’s huge Project Opera development.
A spokesperson for the national planning authority confirmed to the Limerick Leader that permission for the massive scheme – which could deliver up to 3,000 jobs – was afforded this Friday morning.
Public documents relating to the development will be made available in three days time.
Project Opera will see a vast area at the junction of Patrick Street, Rutland Street and Bank Place transformed into a development of offices, houses, an apart-hotel, a new city library, cafes and restaurant.
The scheme is being delivered by Limerick Twenty Thirty, a designated activity company of Limerick City and County Council.
At the heart of the site will be a huge 14-storey tower, which will be home to new offices for the Revenue Commissioners.
Meanwhile, there will also be a public plaza in the heart of the development.
An Bord Pleanala held a two-day oral hearing into the multi-million euro plans in November last.
Formerly known as the Opera Centre site, the land behind Patrick Street has lain largely idle for almost 20 years, after initial proposals for a shopping centre failed to see the light of day as the recession took hold around 2009.
More to follow
