Cocaine is being snorted openly in some pubs – Limerick councillor

An Independent councillor said there has been a “huge increase” in cocaine use in County Limerick.

“Mike Guerin, a counsellor in Bruree House, said teenagers are now budgeting for cocaine along with a dress or suit for their debs,” said Cllr PJ Carey, at a Joint Policing Sub-Committee meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock district.

He added that he has heard anecdotally about cocaine being snorted openly in some pubs.

Superintendent Aileen Magner said she has heard those anecdotes as well but gardai need evidence.

The chief superintendent and superintendents are very concerned about drugs said Supt Magner.

“There were 126 drug searches last year in the Bruff garda district. We are trying to make inroads. It is more than enforcement, it is about education and health.

“Everybody knows who is dealing drugs but our work is evidence-based. Anyone with information please come forward,” said Supt Magner.

“Come to us in full confidence,” she urged, as they want to target the drug dealers.

Supt Magner said: “If people think it is only the lower economic group who are taking cocaine people are only fooling themselves.

“It is professionals, ordinary decent people who are lining pockets of drug dealers.”

She said she and Bruff Superintendent John Ryan have held information evenings in schools about drugs and the dangers of experimenting, and plan to hold more.

Meanwhile, burglaries are up 47% in the Bruff Garda District said Supt Magner, who herself has been the victim of a break-in. Newcastle West’s Superintendent Magner stood in for Bruff Superintendent John Ryan who was at a meeting in Dublin.

“There has been an increase in burglaries in Bruff which is on a par with Newcastle West and the division as a whole.

“There has been quite a lot of burglaries in the county in recent weeks. They are up 47%. It is quite worrying. I was a victim of a burglary myself. It is an awful experience to have been burgled,” said Supt Magner.

The finger of blame was pointed at travelling criminal gangs who hit an area and disappear, as well as our own “homegrown burglars”.

She said a lot of good work, led by Detective Sergeant Ted Riordan in Bruff and Detective Sergeant Mike Reidy in Newcastle West, has been done.

“They work very closely together. A lot of criminal gangs are before the courts but we put one away and then another one sprouts from another area,” said Supt Magner, who added that a lot of burglaries are committed in the day time.

“We are very good to lock up at night time but we need to take the same measures during the day.

“If you are in a text alert scheme please make sure the account it topped up,” said Supt Magner. Coincidentally, while she was speaking on Thursday afternoon there was a burglary at a home in Monastery Road, Doon. Any information or reports of suspicious activity please call Bruff gardai on 061382940

Thefts from cars are also up and she asked the public not to make it easier for “opportunistic criminals” by leaving items visible.

Supt Magner told the meeting there were 57 domestic violence incidents in the Bruff district last year.

“That’s only what is being reported. If you think a person is in distress come talk to us. There are a lot of supports,” said Supt Magner.

Moving to road traffic, she said there were two fatalities in the Bruff district in 2019 and one so far this year. In the Newcastle West district, Supt Magner said she has stood at the side of the road where seven lost their lives.

“Seven souls lost on our roads. When you are standing there with ambulance and fire brigade crews and then knocking on someone’s door you realise the importance of road safety,” said Supt Magner.

She knows people are frustrated with garda checkpoints but makes no apologies. There were 559 in Bruff last year.

“They allow for mandatory alcohol and drug testing; the opportunity to gather intelligence and disrupt travelling gangs. A driver might have warrants out for them.

“The ordinary decent person passes straight through. There were 976 individual pieces of intelligence in 2019, 138 this year. This helps us in curbing crime,” said Supt Magner.

Cllr Mike Donegan pointed to drug driving incidents being on a par with drink driving and Supt Magner agreed.

“There has been a huge increase in drug driving. It stays in your system longer. They think it has passed but it hasn’t,” said Supt Magner.

Cllr John Egan said a very good crime prevention tool is for a patrol car to go into a village, drive around with the blue flashing lights on.

“It makes people aware that there is garda activity and that’s good. It has a big effect on the prevention of crime,” said Cllr Egan.

Cllr Ger Mitchell asked about the new Go Safe speed van locations and the fact that there won’t be a sign to inform people they are at that location.

“People should be adhering to the speed limits and not the signs. They just slow down and speed up. I know at O’Rourke’e Cross it is easier to cross when the van is there. When it’s not you take a deep breath and go,” said Supt Magner.