Limerick On The Up: Keep it under control with Trackplan

Trackplan Software, providers of CAFM (Computer Assisted Facilities Management Software), achieved another milestone in its swift rise, taking the “Innovation in Technology and Systems – Providers” category at the annual Facilities Management Awards in Dublin recently.

The judging panel, consisting of eight experienced professionals from organisations including Arup, The Bar of Ireland, Dalata Hotel Group, JLL and LinkedIn, was impressed with the progress Trackplan has made since winning Start up of the Year in Limerick in 2017 and 2018 with Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Office.

Trackplan based at the Harnett Centre, LIT, is another successful graduate of the New Frontiers Programme and now has clients from across the World including:

- the Australian Open,

- Talleys, largest food producer in New Zealand

- Cumberland Farms in USA with over 500 food retail stores

- Individual Restaurants with 50+ upmarket restaurants in UK.

The software helps organisations manage their reactive and planned maintenances, their engineers, contractors, buildings and assets.

Differentiating features include their three mobile apps for managers, contractors and clients and the electronic forms allowing users to design their own forms for inspections, meter readings, surveys etc.

See www.fmawards.ie/shortlist and www.trackplanfm.com