Funeral arrangements announced for Limerick man killed in tragic accident

FUNERAL arrangements have been announced for Seanie Ryan, who died in a tragic accident at his Ballyneety residence on Tuesday.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Saturday, February 29 from 4.30pm to 7pm, with removal afterwards to Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Requiem Mass at 11am on Sunday, March 1 with funeral afterwards in Caherconlish Cemetery.

Late of De Beers Shannon, BMS and The Stroller, Mr Ryan was predeceased by his parents Lily and Jackie and brother Stephen Patrick. Very deeply regretted by beloved wife Helen, daughter Siobhan, sons John, Noel, Nicholas, Joseph and James, sisters Madie, Nancy and Bridget, brothers Liam, Mike and Steve, aunt Bridie, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandsons, granddaughters, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and wide circle friends.

May he rest in peace.