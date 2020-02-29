Limerick on the Up: Meet the company that has put €2m R&D into one of world's pressing questions

The data on water scarcity continues to be sobering and the drought conditions of 2018 has brought this issue into stark relief.

But Ireland is not alone in facing this challenge. The UN estimates that water demand will outstrip supply globally by 2030.

Central Solutions is actively addressing this challenge at both national and international levels by leading world-class R&D initiatives and developing innovative water stewardship programmes and tools to deliver a sustainable water future for all.

The company originally started out as a high-end programme development and delivery partner for corporates and public agencies in the areas of Digital Business, Operational Excellence and Sustainability.

But over the last 10 years, the team has focused on the delivery of corporate water stewardship products and services on the back of a greater than €2 million investment in advanced R&D at its Limerick base.

“Limerick has been part of the Central Solutions success story since the firm opened its headquarters in the National Technology Park in 2004.”

That’s according to the firm’s CEO Ken Stockil, who has overseen this transformation at the company which culminated in the recent launch of its new Integrated Water Management Service, the ‘SmartWater.ie™ Platform’, to the Irish industrial water sector.

A key ingredient of Central Solutions’ success to-date has been its collaborations and partnerships with both national and international stakeholders including Irish Water, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), EWS, AWS, Bord Iascaigh Mhara, SEAI and the Large Water Users Community of Practice.

“We have devised, developed and started to deliver a series of national support programmes including the Irish Water ‘Certified Water Steward Training Programme’ which will be launched nationally early this year”.

The team has also secured EPA Research Funding for a large-scale Industrial Water 4.0 project with multinational partners in Ireland and Germany. “This comes at an exciting time in the company’s development and is a strong endorsement of our growing reputation as one of Europe’s leading corporate water stewardship firms.”

All of these initiatives have been years in the making, are anchored in extensive R&D and form the platform for significant growth of the Limerick company over the next three years, “as we scale up these national programmes with our partner organisations and replicate the success internationally”.

Mr. Stockil went on to highlight that further expansion is on the horizon and the company is ‘hiring for a variety of professional positions in Water, Research Consulting and Training”.

“We can see why Ireland’s third-largest city is such an attractive destination for professionals. With a shift towards positive work-life balance and quality of life, and an average commute time of under 25 minutes, Limerick has so much to offer. All of the conveniences of a large city, whilst being the gateway to the stunning Wild Atlantic Way.”

For more information, see www.central-solutions.com/careers