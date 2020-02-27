Hockey star Roisin Upton crowned Limerick Person of the Year 2019

THE WOMAN who helped the Irish women's hockey team secure their first ever appearance in the Olympics, has been crowned Limerick Person of the Year 2019.

Roisin Upton, 25, was one of the key players who scored a crucial goal in the sudden death shoot-out against Canada in November, securing Ireland a spot in this year's Tokyo Games.

The Janesboro native, who now resides in Raheen, was one of 12 nominees at the special awards ceremony at the Clayton Hotel in Limerick this Thursday afternoon.

She was nominated for Limerick Person of the Month in November for role in Ireland's qualification.

Congratulating the young athlete, Mayor of City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Sheahan said she eptimoises what Limerick is all about.

"She has shown her true colours in the white heat of sport, when the stakes were extremely high. She has the edge when it comes to being on the pitch and competing for club and country, and her enthusiasm and the way she interacts with supporters and the general public is all embracing," he said.

Limerick Leader editor Eugene Phelan said the Person of the Year ceremony is one of the highlights of the year for the publication "as it gives us a chance to honour ordinary people who have done extraordinary things during 2019. There is great diversity in this year’s nominees: we have two Emmy Award winners; sports stars; campaigners and the winner of the Rose of Tralee, not to mention Love Island.”

Pat Reddan, general of manager of the Clayton Hotel which sponsors the awards, said they are delighted to have been supporting the initiative since its inauguration.

"To be involved in a group, with my fellow sponsors, that gets the chance to recognise the extraordinary achievements by an individual or a group of people to better our city, county and country, is, as a Limerick man, something that I am very proud to be a part of.”

Congratulating all the nominees, creative and media agency Southern's managing director, Dave O'Hora said: “Creativity and storytelling are at the heart of what we do at Southern. The people nominated here today as Limerick people of the year each tell a very different story. They share a common credit, their individual, powerful tales of achievement, endeavour, winning, losing and above all else trying, to reinforce the story of this remarkable place, Limerick!”

Past winners of the Person of the Year include JP McManus, the victorious All-Ireland-winning hurlers, world champion boxer Andy Lee, rugby legend Paul O'Connell, Tidy Towns champion Helen O'Donnell, anti-bullying campaigner Luke Culhane, among others.

This year's Limerick Person of the Year judging panel consisted of Cllr Michael Sheahan Collins, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Eugene Phelan, Editor of the Limerick Leader and Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council.

The other 11 nominees included artist John Shinnors, Emmy-winning journalist Malachy Browne, The Crafty Angels, Ardscoil Mhuire pupils, young campaigner Sean Byrnes, climate activist Saoirse Exton, the Adare Manor team, Rose of Tralee Sinead Flanagan, Love Island winner Greg O'Shea, Emmy-winning special effects guru Max Dennison, and young author Sarah Corbett Lynch.